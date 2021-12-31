Bandits Abduct Lecturer's Wife, Two Daughters In Zamfara

Some assailants on Friday stormed Mereri village in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, and abducted a wife of Dr AbdulRazaq, a lecturer with Federal College of Education (Technical), Gusau and his two daughters, Maryam AbdulRazaq and Hafsat AbdulRazaq.

It was learnt that many properties including money were looted in the Mareri community, on the outskirts of Gusau.

File photo used to illustrate story.

One of the neighbours of the lecturer who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the bandits stormed the house with sophisticated weapons and began to shoot indiscriminately, Daily Post reports.

The source added that some of them came barefooted and got access to the area through a forest linking other communities known as Geba, Jajjayen and Kwanar Mai in Gusau.

The state police spokesman, Mohammad Shehu, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation was ongoing. He promised to be in touch with newsmen as more details unravel.