Birds Of A Feather! — Sowore Lambasts Jonathan, Buhari After Duo's Meeting In Abuja

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has lambasted former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari over the duo's meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

In a post on his Facebook page, the activist described the pair of Jonathan and Buhari as the generation that destroyed Nigeria and continues to do so.

He wrote, “Muhammadu Buhari meets Goodluck Jonathan. Birds of the same feather! The generation that looted, decimated, imperilled, wasted, destroyed, enslaved, endangered, and severed Nigeria and continues to do so till tomorrow! #RevolutionNow.”

He was reacting to a report that Buhari and Jonathan had a meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Jonathan was said to have arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 3 pm on Thursday. See Also Sahara Reporters BREAKING Ex-President, Jonathan Meets Buhari In Aso Rock In Close-door Session

However, the purpose of his visit was not known as of press time.

It was learnt that Jonathan might have visited the Villa to brief the president on his activities as ECOWAS Chief Mediator in Mali.

