Eight Arrested As First-class Plateau Monarch Abducted On Boxing Day Regains Freedom

The monarch was abducted by gunmen who attacked his palace on Sunday around 1 am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

Eight suspected kidnappers have been arrested as the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, who was kidnapped on Boxing Day regains his freedom.

File Photo

His abductors made contact with the family members a few days later and demanded a ransom of N500 million for his release. 

He was, however, released in the early hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, Operation Safe Haven says eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnap of the traditional ruler.

The Military Information Officer of the operation in a statement said, “While the Paramount ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Chief Charles Mato, has been with his abductors, the commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and the hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated. Following this development, the paramount ruler, early this morning of Friday, 31 December 2021, was released by his abductors.”

The statement added that “Operations SAFE HAVEN is still very much on the ground to ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

SaharaReporters, New York

