Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Deploys New Police Commissioner In Kogi

Egbuka’s posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed Edward Egbuka to Kogi State Command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of the state.

This was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba in a statement issued on Thursday.

He explained that Egbuka’s posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters for other national engagements adding that the posting was with immediate effect. 

“The new Commissioner of Police, CP Egbuka, who was until this deployment the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

“He holds a BSc (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a law degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.”

The IGP further assured the people of Kogi of the commitment of the police leadership to containing prevailing and emerging crime trends in the state.

He asked the new police commissioner to bring his vast experience to bear, in consolidating the achievements of his predecessor towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Kogi.

Baba also called on the state government and residents of the state to give the new police chief their maximum support and collaboration in his new role.

“An astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), CP Edward Egbuka has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force,” Mba added in the statement.

“He (Egbuka) was the immediate past Commissioner of Police in Charge of Plateau State Police Command. As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was in charge of Operations in Osun State Command and Kogi State Command, and also in charge of Criminal Investigations at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, amongst other key postings.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Commander Of Ex-Notorious Police Unit, SARS Now Called Rapid Response Squad, Ogundola And His Team Terrorise Ekiti Residents—Sources
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
CRIME Ibadan Serial Killer: Victim, Barakat's Father Dies After Trauma Attack As Family Accuses Police Of Foulplay In Suspect's Prosecution
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Protectors Turned Victims: 17 Policemen Killed By Hoodlums In South-East, South-South in 2021
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Police Mr Macaroni Slams Nigeria Police Over Its International Women’s Day Post
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Father And Son Who Specialise In Shop Breaking, Theft
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
#EndSARS Policeman Threatened To Kill Me, Gave Me 7 Days To Pray —Comedian
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Signs 2022 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2021
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police How Commander Of Ex-Notorious Police Unit, SARS Now Called Rapid Response Squad, Ogundola And His Team Terrorise Ekiti Residents—Sources
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Attacks National Assembly, Blames Lawmakers For 'Worrisome Changes' Made To 2022 Budget
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Billion Naira Financial Fraud Scandal Rocks Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, NEMA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion A Life Of Laughter And Commitment Ends As Tutu Departs, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For National Identity Number-SIM Card Linkage By Three Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Lecturer's Wife, Two Daughters In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Disengaged NPower Workers Ask National Assembly To Summon Buhari's Minister, Sadiya Farouk Over Failure To Pay Allowances, Other Packages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Blind Man In Northern Nigeria Chooses To Repair Generators Instead Of Begging For Alms
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Environment Residents Of Kwara Community Lament Travelling 6Km, Digging Several Holes For Drinking Water, Survival During Dry Season
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: 57 Yoruba Groups Vow To Launch Mass Movement To Ensure Emergence Of Pro-restructuring Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad