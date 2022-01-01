21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, said the victims were rescued by security operatives after a gun duel with the bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 21 Islamiyya school children from Rini town under Bakura Local Government Area of the state abducted by bandits on Friday.

The police also confirmed that the Islamiyya school teacher, Mallam Lawali Ibrahim, and one driver were still with the abductors.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, said the victims were rescued by security operatives after a gun duel with the bandits.

According to him, the Islamiyya school children and their teacher were travelling to Dandume in Katsina State when the armed bandits blocked the highway and abducted many commuters along the road.

He said, “On 31st December, 2021 at about 11:00 p.m., a distress call was received from Kucheri Village via Tsafe Local Government Area that armed bandits in their large number blocked Gusau-Funtua Highway at Kucheri axis and abducted unspecified number of commuters in five different vehicles.

“Police tactical operatives in conjunction with the military promptly responded to the distress call and moved to the scene where they engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

“The police operatives succeeded in rescuing 21 kidnapped children including two females who were coming from Rini Village in Bakura Local Government Area to Katsina State along with their teacher named Lawali Ibrahim.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Lack Of Love Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria –Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion FUTA Deputy Registrar Shot By Bandits On Ilesa-Akure Highway Dies
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Capture, Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier Newly Acquired By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Treat People Causing Ethnic Tension In Oyo As Criminals, Makinde Orders Police
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity This Is Your Home – Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Assures Herdsmen In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity The Journey: How President Buhari Finally Fired Service Chiefs After Five Years, Five Months
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why We Shut IDP Camps In Borno --Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 828 New COVID-19 Infections On Last Day Of 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad