21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 21 Islamiyya school children from Rini town under Bakura Local Government Area of the state abducted by bandits on Friday.

The police also confirmed that the Islamiyya school teacher, Mallam Lawali Ibrahim, and one driver were still with the abductors.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, said the victims were rescued by security operatives after a gun duel with the bandits.

According to him, the Islamiyya school children and their teacher were travelling to Dandume in Katsina State when the armed bandits blocked the highway and abducted many commuters along the road.

He said, “On 31st December, 2021 at about 11:00 p.m., a distress call was received from Kucheri Village via Tsafe Local Government Area that armed bandits in their large number blocked Gusau-Funtua Highway at Kucheri axis and abducted unspecified number of commuters in five different vehicles.

“Police tactical operatives in conjunction with the military promptly responded to the distress call and moved to the scene where they engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

“The police operatives succeeded in rescuing 21 kidnapped children including two females who were coming from Rini Village in Bakura Local Government Area to Katsina State along with their teacher named Lawali Ibrahim.”