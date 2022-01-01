2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

The Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa, on Saturday in Kano State organised a special prayer session for the success of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The prayer session, which was conducted in his hometown of Kofa in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state around 11.30am, was conducted by over 2,500 clerics assembled by the former House of Representatives member, who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency.

Tinubu in London

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

Kofa said, “This special prayer was organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.”  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma, Okorocha Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo, IPOB Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why We Shut IDP Camps In Borno --Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 828 New COVID-19 Infections On Last Day Of 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad