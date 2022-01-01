2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

The Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa, on Saturday in Kano State organised a special prayer session for the success of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The prayer session, which was conducted in his hometown of Kofa in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state around 11.30am, was conducted by over 2,500 clerics assembled by the former House of Representatives member, who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency.

Tinubu in London

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

Kofa said, “This special prayer was organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.”