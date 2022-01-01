Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi

He said the country was at a critical juncture and political stakeholders must rise above partisan interest to salvage the nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration can still fix the country’s security challenges in the 17 months left of his tenure.

Nigeria's next general elections will be held on February 18, 2023.

Kayode Fayemi

Speaking in an interview on Arise News on Saturday, Governor Fayemi said tackling insecurity would change the popular opinion about the Buhari administration within the time left of the tenure.

He said, “If we can destroy that monster of insecurity, the opinion in the country will change dramatically. If we decide to go after these people without too much attachment to human rights and issues that may come up from the international communities; these people are not ghosts.

“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our nation into. Unless there are people within the security institutions who are benefiting from the war economy itself, there is no question that they know what to do and we can fix it in 17 months.”

When asked about his presidential interest, Fayemi said his concern was on finishing well as governor of Ekiti State.

He said the country was at a critical juncture and political stakeholders must rise above partisan interest to salvage the nation.

“There are a range of factors to put in place; the first is finishing well here. This will put me on the pedestal for the presidential interest.

“But there is no doubt that it is not about running or not running for president that Nigeria requires at this point. I think we need a collective position to save and rescue our country from agitations, all these resentment in and around the country. We need to come together and help president Buhari finish well, that is the task of the moment; not who gets to be president. In due course that would happen,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma, Okorocha Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo, IPOB Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Why We Shut IDP Camps In Borno --Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 828 New COVID-19 Infections On Last Day Of 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad