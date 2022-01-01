HEDA Writes Anti-graft Agency, ICPC, Over Alleged Fraud In Abia, Seeks In-depth Probe Into Matter

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has written the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission seeking an in-depth investigation on allegations and counter-allegations between Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, and former Attorney General/ Commissioner of Justice, Umeh Kalu.

In a letter signed and delivered by Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the anti-corruption group urged the ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), to expedite actions on the matter in line with its mandate and prosecute anyone found culpable in such distasteful act of corrupt practices and financial misappropriation, which has deprived the citizens of Abia State from enjoying dividends of democracy.

According to the group, it was appalling that a few individuals among the ruling class in the state were subjecting the citizens to undue hardship through their reckless attitude towards public resources.

The anti-corruption organisation reminded the ICPC boss of allegations by Orji against Kalu including owning properties like Shoprite in Umuahia (while in office) and carting away more than six official government vehicles and converting them to personal use, thus, such matter shouldn’t be treated with lightly.

HEDA said, “As a non-partisan human rights and development league and in line with our mandate to protect and promote universally recognised human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international standards, we call on the chairman of ICPC to probe this serious matter in the interest of the citizens.

“In his response to allegations put forward by the Honourable Speaker, Chief Kalu out-rightly denied all allegations made against him. He (Kalu) went further to make some allegations against the Honourable Orji. These allegations include: addiction to cocaine and hard drugs, solicitation of government’s contract, murder, inflation of contract to refurbish the House of Assembly complex and collected N33,000,000 for a Toyota Hilux with a competitive asking price of N18,000,000.

“In view of all the above weighty allegations coming from these two senior citizens of Abia State with a handful of sensitive government information, we kindly request the commission to diligently set out on this matter and ensure that anyone found guilty is brought to book accordingly.”