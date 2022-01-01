HEDA Writes Anti-graft Agency, ICPC, Over Alleged Fraud In Abia, Seeks In-depth Probe Into Matter

According to the group, it was appalling that a few individuals among the ruling class in the state were subjecting the citizens to undue hardship.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has written the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission seeking an in-depth investigation on allegations and counter-allegations between Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, and former Attorney General/ Commissioner of Justice, Umeh Kalu.

In a letter signed and delivered by Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the anti-corruption group urged the ICPC Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), to expedite actions on the matter in line with its mandate and prosecute anyone found culpable in such distasteful act of corrupt practices and financial misappropriation, which has deprived the citizens of Abia State from enjoying dividends of democracy.

According to the group, it was appalling that a few individuals among the ruling class in the state were subjecting the citizens to undue hardship through their reckless attitude towards public resources.

The anti-corruption organisation reminded the ICPC boss of allegations by Orji against Kalu including owning properties like Shoprite in Umuahia (while in office) and carting away more than six official government vehicles and converting them to personal use, thus, such matter shouldn’t be treated with lightly.

HEDA said, “As a non-partisan human rights and development league and in line with our mandate to protect and promote universally recognised human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international standards, we call on the chairman of ICPC to probe this serious matter in the interest of the citizens.

“In his response to allegations put forward by the Honourable Speaker, Chief Kalu out-rightly denied all allegations made against him. He (Kalu) went further to make some allegations against the Honourable Orji. These allegations include: addiction to cocaine and hard drugs, solicitation of government’s contract, murder, inflation of contract to refurbish the House of Assembly complex and collected N33,000,000 for a Toyota Hilux with a competitive asking price of N18,000,000.

“In view of all the above weighty allegations coming from these two senior citizens of Abia State with a handful of sensitive government information, we kindly request the commission to diligently set out on this matter and ensure that anyone found guilty is brought to book accordingly.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Petroleum Trust Development Fund Boss Accused Of Corruption, Nepotism, Fraudulent Contract Award
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Corruption 'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Obasanjo Will Face Prosecution If Buhari Decides To Probe Power Sector – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption CONFIRMED: Onnoghen Not Arrested As Reported On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Nigerian Govt Says Atiku Must Explain N156m Bank PHB Slush Funds 'Once He Returns From US'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How I Learnt Kidnapping From Watching Nollywood Actor Zubby Michael In Movies -- 23-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Four Victims In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Heroes Of Nigeria, By Achike Chude
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Lack Of Love Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria –Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Uzodinma, Okorocha Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo, IPOB Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Twelve Persons Killed In India Religious Shrine Stampede On New Year Day
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad