Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead

The Retired Deputy General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor J.H. Abiona, is dead.

Abiona's death was confirmed by an official of the church on Saturday.

According to the official, Abiona was one of the respected elders of the church.

He was appointed Acting General Superintendent after the death of the founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi.

He had also handled the transition of the church leadership from Akindayomi to the current General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in 1981 and weathered the storm generated by people eager to lead the church despite God’s plan, which had earlier been made known to them.

Abiona was respected for his humility and commitment to the work of God in the church, as he was known as one of the very few people to pray for Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, during church programmes.