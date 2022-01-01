Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday morning released some New Year prophecies for Nigeria.

The 79-year-old cleric stated that two monstrous storms would be experienced in African countries, which would have terrible results.

Adeboye grouped his prophecies for 2022 into three categories: personal, Nigeria and intercontinental.

For the personal category, the RCCG leader said, “More than 80 per cent of projects starting in 2022 will succeed. This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars.

“In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance). Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50 per cent.”

For Nigeria, he said, “You don’t make omelette without breaking eggs.”

According to the Oxford Lexico dictionary, the English proverb means; one cannot accomplish something without adverse effects elsewhere.

On the intercontinental scene, Adeboye said, “The issue of migration will take a new turn in the new year.

“There will be two monstrous storms (one coming from the Atlantic and one from the Pacific) unless they are weakened, the results will be terrible.”

For some years now, the release of prophecies by men of God in Nigeria and some overtly religious countries has become one of the rituals of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In December 2021, Ghana banned doomsday prophecies but some legal luminaries have described the move by the West African country as illegal, adding that it was tantamount to restricting free speech.

