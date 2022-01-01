Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Pastor Babatunde Dada of Chapel of Resurrection situated on 13 Road, 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town on Thursday, December 2.

Parading the teenagers simply identified as Farouk, 15, and Jamiu, 17, before journalists on Friday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, explained that police eventually succeeded in arresting them in their hideouts in Ilorin, Kwara State, and FESTAC area.

According to Odumosu, the suspects, who introduced themselves to Dada as musicians, stabbed him to death to steal his valuable and ran away, confessed that they killed Dada with a bottle and stick.

He said, “The suspects, after committing the murderous act, absconded to unknown places. However, following intensive and discreet investigation, the two culprits were arrested in their hideouts. The suspects during interrogation confessed to have killed the victim with a bottle and a stick. The exhibits used in perpetuating the dastardly act were recovered.”

The suspects had attended the church for the first time a few days before the incident.

The church accommodated them on its premises after they claimed to be stranded.

Wife of the pastor, Bose, explained that she called her husband on the day of the incident and he promised to come home to rest.

She said, “My husband was killed on December 2 at the church. He was the admin/accounts officer, as well as the parish pastor. I was not with him when he was killed, but I was told that they collected money from him. I heard that those who killed him were new converts.”

A family member, who is also a security expert, Mr Abolarinwa Olatunbosun, revealed that the pastor was killed after withdrawing money from a bank.

He said, “The pastor went to a bank to withdraw some money and went to rest on the first floor of the church. Two persons said to be new converts went to meet him upstairs, broke his head and killed him.”