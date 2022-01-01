Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos

The suspects had attended the church for the first time a few days before the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Pastor Babatunde Dada of Chapel of Resurrection situated on 13 Road, 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town on Thursday, December 2.

Parading the teenagers simply identified as Farouk, 15, and Jamiu, 17, before journalists on Friday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, explained that police eventually succeeded in arresting them in their hideouts in Ilorin, Kwara State, and FESTAC area.

According to Odumosu, the suspects, who introduced themselves to Dada as musicians, stabbed him to death to steal his valuable and ran away, confessed that they killed Dada with a bottle and stick.

He said, “The suspects, after committing the murderous act, absconded to unknown places. However, following intensive and discreet investigation, the two culprits were arrested in their hideouts. The suspects during interrogation confessed to have killed the victim with a bottle and a stick. The exhibits used in perpetuating the dastardly act were recovered.”

The suspects had attended the church for the first time a few days before the incident.

The church accommodated them on its premises after they claimed to be stranded.

Wife of the pastor, Bose, explained that she called her husband on the day of the incident and he promised to come home to rest.

She said, “My husband was killed on December 2 at the church. He was the admin/accounts officer, as well as the parish pastor. I was not with him when he was killed, but I was told that they collected money from him. I heard that those who killed him were new converts.”

A family member, who is also a security expert, Mr Abolarinwa Olatunbosun, revealed that the pastor was killed after withdrawing money from a bank.

He said, “The pastor went to a bank to withdraw some money and went to rest on the first floor of the church. Two persons said to be new converts went to meet him upstairs, broke his head and killed him.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How I Learnt Kidnapping From Watching Nollywood Actor Zubby Michael In Movies -- 23-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Four Victims In Edo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Permanent Secretary In Taraba
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Sen. Adeleke All Smiles As Court Grants Him Bail
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Corp Members Extracted From Bayelsa Community After Cultist Attack
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CAUGHT ON TAPE: CBN Gov Emefiele And Top Officials Discuss How To Cover-Up N500bn They Stole -Part1
Corruption Emefiele Meets Buhari After Audio Confirming He Stole N500bn
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why We Shut IDP Camps In Borno --Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 828 New COVID-19 Infections On Last Day Of 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad