2023: God Hasn’t Revealed To Me Nigeria’s Next President –Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that God has not told him who will become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Adeboye stated this on Saturday during a service held at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Pastor E.A Adeboye

While announcing his prophecies for 2022, the RCCG Overseer said many people had been asking him, who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

He, however, said God had not revealed Nigeria’s next President to him, adding that prophecy was no guesswork.

Adeboye said, “I just want to give you a hint of what Daddy (God) says is in store for the New Year. There are all manners of prophets out there. So, you will be hearing all manners of prophecies in the coming days. I am talking to you my children, not criticising anybody. I have my duty to make sure I teach my own children.

“When God speaks, He speaks specifically. There is no may be or perhaps; He speaks. So, if you hear somebody prophesy, ‘It is likely one of the following people will succeed’, that’s not a prophecy; that’s personal opinion. When God speaks, He will say, ‘This fellow will succeed, that fellow is not going to make it’. That is the way God speaks; He doesn’t say, ‘It is likely’.

“For example, if somebody asks me today like many people are already doing, ‘Daddy, who is going to be our next President?’ The answer is: I don’t know. ‘How can you say you don’t know? You’re Daddy’s (God’s) son.’ He hasn’t told me yet. You don’t do guesswork with prophecy.”

The cleric, who grouped his prophecies for 2022 into three categories— personal, Nigeria and intercontinental— said God told him specifically that in 2022, “More than 80 per cent of projects starting in 2022 will succeed.

“This year will be a year of the emergence of previously unknown stars."