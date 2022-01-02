Bandits Kidnap 18, Kill One Along Kaduna Birnin Gwari Road

A youth leader in the area, Mallam Hamisu, said they were taken unawares by the bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

No fewer than 18 persons have been kidnapped by bandits while one was killed in Angwar Zalla Udawa under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a report by Daily Post, the bandits stormed a village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway on Sunday morning and snatched the victims, shooting one person dead.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

He said the bandits stormed the village and started shooting.

”As people ran for safety, one of the residents was shot dead immediately and those who were unable to run were taken away by the bandits,” he disclosed.

He said married women, adults and young ladies were among those abducted.

SaharaReporters, New York

