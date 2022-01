Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has passed away at the age of 93.

The monarch died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Sunday.

“Even if he is dead, it is the governor that will announce it,” a media aide to the late monarch said when contacted over the issue.

Adetunji ascended the throne on March 4, 2017.