I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race

Sani said he was joining the race to rescue the state from the mess that had been created by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has indicated interest to join the governorship race in 2023.

The lawmaker disclosed this while speaking during a radio interview in Kaduna on Saturday.

Sani said he was joining the race to rescue the state from the mess that had been created by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The lawmaker said that he was throwing his hat in the ring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that it was left for the party to unite its members to form a government that will respect the will of the poor in Kaduna State.

He said, “We sat with my loyalists and supporters and they wanted me to contest the governor of Kaduna State which I will do to remove APC, God willing; to remove anointed candidate of the state governor and to enter Government House where comrade will be sworn in as the next governor that will bring changes, that will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development.

“I will bring security. This is what my supporters wanted and I trust them. So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me.

"I also solicit their prayers; I need the prayers of religious leaders, marketers, physically challenged, women and youths. You voted for Malam as governor, what remains now is to have a comrade as governor so as to see the difference between us.

“You must reject the anointed candidate ‎of those who demolished your houses. Support us to see how we form a government that respects the will of the poor in the state.”

The lawmaker said as a contestant he doesn’t have money to share to delegates to vote for him, warning that money politics was what brought the country into “mess under the ruling party”.

He said if the masses decided to vote for him, with or without money, he would win.

