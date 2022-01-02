Lionel Messi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was made known by the club, according to AFP.

PSG said that the players are in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

"The four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

"They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement said

The players tested positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes, including the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Following an emotional departure from Barcelona last summer, the Argentinian star has had a rocky start to life in Paris.

In 11 league games for PSG, Messi has only one goal, but he has five goals in the Champions League.

He’ll be out of Monday’s cup encounter as well as PSG’s first Ligue 1 fixture since the winter break against Lyon next Sunday.

The number of COVID cases in France have topped 200,000 a day this week.