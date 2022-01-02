Police Arrest Ward Head, Three Others Over Death Of Abuja Prince

Abubakar lost his life while in the hotel along with four other persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

A ward head in Suleja, Niger State, and three other young girls have been arrested by the police in in connection with the death of an Abuja prince. 

The deceased, Sa’adu Abubakar, an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, is the son of the Chief of Pai under Gwagwalada Area Council in the FCT but resident in Niger State with his family.

File Photo

The police have launched an investigation into the death, Daily Trust reports. 

Abubakar was buried on Friday following an intervention by some elders to secure his remains from the police.

SaharaReporters, New York

