US Consulate Awards N423million To Civic Organisations For Projects In 17 Nigerian States

The United States Consulate General in Lagos said it awarded over N400million ($1.02m) to civic organisations in 2021 to implement projects across 17 states in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli.

According to Ibelli, the consulate funded projects, which supported underserved communities promoted respect for human rights and transparency in government, empowered women and youth, and helped train teachers on STEM education.

He also said the other projects focused on entrepreneurship, media literacy, combating misinformation and fostering a robust alumni network.

“We are proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of alumni-led organisations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians,” the statement said.

He said seven new American Spaces were opened in southern Nigeria, including a flagship American Corner in Ikeja.

The consulate added that it trained 250 women through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and provided them with skills to grow their businesses and contribute to the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The consulate also supported the shipment of 250 dairy cows to Ekiti State to boost milk production and introduced biotech cowpea to increase farmers’ yields and improve food security.

According to the consulate, it will break ground on its New Consulate Compound at Eko Atlantic City in 2022.