US Consulate Awards N423million To Civic Organisations For Projects In 17 Nigerian States

The consulate funded projects support underserved communities, promote respect for human rights and transparency in government, and empower women and youth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

 

The United States Consulate General in Lagos said it awarded over N400million ($1.02m) to civic organisations in 2021 to implement projects across 17 states in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli.

According to Ibelli, the consulate funded projects, which supported underserved communities promoted respect for human rights and transparency in government, empowered women and youth, and helped train teachers on STEM education.

He also said the other projects focused on entrepreneurship, media literacy, combating misinformation and fostering a robust alumni network.

“We are proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of alumni-led organisations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians,” the statement said.

He said seven new American Spaces were opened in southern Nigeria, including a flagship American Corner in Ikeja.

The consulate added that it trained 250 women through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and provided them with skills to grow their businesses and contribute to the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The consulate also supported the shipment of 250 dairy cows to Ekiti State to boost milk production and introduced biotech cowpea to increase farmers’ yields and improve food security.

According to the consulate, it will break ground on its New Consulate Compound at Eko Atlantic City in 2022.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Dr. Wumi Akintide In A Rare Moment Of Contrition Netanyahu Mends Fences With Obama By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Coming To America By Mark Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
United States of America FBI Concludes Clinton Email Probe, Recommends No Charges
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Resigns Amid Controversy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
United States of America Trump, Clinton Clash In Final U.S. Presidential Debate
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics Buhari To Call Trump Today
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Sunday Igboho's Lawyer, Olajengbesi, Withdraws Services After Disagreement With Ilana Omo Oodua Group
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Politics I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Child Of Enugu Commissioner’s Younger Brother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Widow Of Policeman Killed By Officers Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Exposes Lies Police Shamelessly Told Against SaharaReporters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Turn A New Leaf Or Lose Your Assets, NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Warns Drug Barons
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Sowore Urges Nigerians Not To Give Up, Says AAC Will Rescue Country From Greedy Politicians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Olubadan For Burial Today, Palace Confirms
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Sports Lionel Messi Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 18, Kill One Along Kaduna Birnin Gwari Road
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How We Plan To Stop Osun, Ekiti Governorship Elections From Taking Place --Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Odua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ghana Former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, Loses Brother
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: South-Easterners Understand Nigeria, Can Turn Sambisa Forest To Business Opportunity – Abia Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad