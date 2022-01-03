Ex-President Jonathan Meets With South-South Leaders Over Rumoured 2023 Ambition

Jonathan’s political associate, Dikivie Ikiogha, formed a South-South 2023 Presidency group and had held consultative meetings with stakeholders.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has met with South-South leaders coordinating his alleged return to the Presidency in 2023.

According to The Nation, the meeting held on December 27, 2021, at Aridolf Hotels and Spars in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

A source, whose political associate attended the gathering, said it was shortly after Jonathan visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last Thursday.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that Jonathan met with Buhari at the Aso Rock villa, amid plots by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to allow Jonathan return to power so that the southern region could only stay one term in office.

Though the activities of the group ebbed following lack of funding, a source said they would soon resume their campaigns.

The source added that two governors from the North-West region were championing the plot. He said, “The coordinators of the group plotting for Jonathan to return to Aso Rock in 2023 met recently with Jonathan at his wife’s Aridolf Hotels and Spars.

“The chairman of the group, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, and other South-South coordinators were present at the meeting. Jonathan indicated an interest in their campaign and asked them to return to their different states to continue with their campaign.

“This plot has been kept active by two governors from the North-West, who are plotting for a strong APC Northern governor to become Jonathan’s running mate.

“There is also a plan to reconcile Jonathan with a South-South minister.”

SaharaReporters, New York

