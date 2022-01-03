Exclusive: Pastor In Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministry Allegedly Brutalises Austria-based Nigerian Lady For Asking Repayment Of Five-year-old Loan

A Nigerian lady based in Vienna, Austria, Susan Edeh, has recounted how a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Jesse, brutalised her for asking him to pay back a loan she gave to him to pay church rent.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, the lady said Jesse had reached out to her to support him with the payment of church rent to avoid eviction.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

Susan, who is also a member of the church founded by Apostle Johnson Suleman, said she had agreed to support and took a loan from her bank for the purpose.

The lady said the pastor had promised to pay back the loan after the church's next service but failed to keep to the promise after five years.

According to her, each time she asked Jesse for the money, the pastor usually ended up abusing and also inflicting bodily harm on her.

Susan said that on Sunday she visited him again in the church to ask about the loan as the bank was already pressuring her but that the Omega Fire Ministry pastor threw a metal microphone and attacked her while he also ordered church members to beat up.

The pastor and other members thereafter restricted Susan's daughter and husband from contacting the police by seizing their phones after the assault, SaharaReporters gathered.

A relation of the victim, who spoke with SaharaReporters, called on Apostle Suleman to ensure justice was served on the matter.

"She has lost a lot of blood in ITU due to the harm done to her.

"We want the General Overseer (Apostle Suleman) to investigate this abuse and attempted murder with the intention to cover the debt, while police should prosecute Pastor Jesse and everyone involved," he said.

This is not the first time Apostle Suleman and his Omega Fire Ministry will be courting controversy and attracting negative headlines -- the latest incident adds to an already swelling list.

For instance, on August 7, 2021, SaharaReporters had reported how Israel Balogun, a YouTube user exposed a money miracle 'session' performed by Suleman but was later invited by the Nigeria Police. See Also Scandal Priest Petitions Nigeria Police, US Government To Investigate Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scam

Balogun’s lawyer had noted that his client had been threatened by lawyers to Suleman over his analysis of a money-miracle scandal.

Also on August 29, 2021, a Nigerian pastor and author, Dr Bolaji Akinyemi, asked the Nigeria Police and United States Government to investigate claims by Apostle Suleiman of receipts of miracle bank alerts by his congregants at gatherings in Edo State, Nigeria, and Atlanta, USA.

In a video containing clips from a Holy Ghost Convention in Auchi, Edo State, in June and a programme in Atlanta in July, Suleman had declared that angels would credit the bank accounts of some members of the congregation.

On August 21, 2021, SaharaReporters had reported how a Nollywood actress and human rights’ activist, Chioma Ifemeludike, alleged that Apostle Suleman paid her over N500,000 to have sex with her. See Also News Why I Confessed To Having Sex With Apostle Johnson Suleman — Nollywood Actress

The actress and producer, who has been in the Nollywood industry for nine years, had revealed that she had no idea that the man of God was quite prominent at the time she had an intercourse with him.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Ifemeludike had noted that her public confession came after her spirit continued to torment her over the sin.

Suleman had denied the allegations.