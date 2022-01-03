Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu

Yomi Alliyu, chief counsel to Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), has said Nigerians and the general should disregard whatever views, human rights’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, or Igboho’s aide, Olayomi Koiki, express as they do not emanate from Igboho but are personal opinions.

He also condemned a statement ascribed to popular Yoruba historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, that there will be no elections in Yorubaland in 2022.

Sunday Igboho

Recall that some days ago, Akintoye, who is the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, a Yoruba socio-political group, had said that there would not be any governorship election in any part of Yoruba land in 2022.

Akintoye had said the next elections the Yoruba would participate in would be in their own country after having successfully seceded from Nigeria.

The Octogenarian's statement was immediately condemned by lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi who was a counsel to the 12 aides of Igboho arrested by the officials of the Department of State Services.

Olajengbesi in a statement on Saturday had said that Nigeria practised constitutional democracy and no individual or organisation could upturn this.

According to him, while Akintoye's views did not portray what many had taken it to be from the surface, the position did not fully align with Igboho’s belief that only a constitutional means could guarantee secession from Nigeria for the Yoruba people.

The Ilana Omo Oodua in a statement had thereafter condemned Olajengbesi's confrontation.

Olajengbesi further withdrew from representing the self-determination leader in any legal capacity.

In a statement on Sunday, Olajengbesi said that the decision was reached after careful consideration of certain factors.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeyemi, Ilana Omo Oodua said it was not ideal for the legal practitioner to resign on social media as he was not hired via the platform.

The group said Olajengbesi's choice of resignation online showed that the lawyer lacked understanding of the ethics of his profession and raised questions on his integrity and honour.

Reacting to the imbroglio on Monday, Alliyu stated that though he was the only authorised counsel to Igboho, he also condemned Akintoye's stance.

Alliyu argued that “justice is not a one way traffic but 3-way! One for them, one for public and another for Government.”

He also urged members of the public to discredit statements coming from one of Igboho's aides, Olayomi Koiki and Olajengbesi because both parties could not speak for Igboho.

Alliyu said, “My attention has been directed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo himself to the online statement of Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq. that he has resigned from the legal team of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa.

"I instructed Pelumi Olajengbesi to secure the release of the 12 people arrested in Chief Sunday Adeyemo's house. I NEVER involved him in Chief Sunday Adeyemo's matter. Thus, he has a limited brief.

“He is at no time counsel to Chief Adeyemo but rather llana Oodua that paid him for services he rendered to them. Whether he could turn around to condemn the arrow head of those who paid him depends on his conscience. He knows I turned down their wish to pay me for professional services to Chief Sunday Igboho.

“LET IT BE ON RECORD THAT I ALSO CONDEMN THE STATEMENT of Baba Prof Akintoye that there will not be elections in Ekiti and Osun States. Justice is not a one way traffic but 3-way! One for them, one for public and another for Government.

“I seize this opportunity to plead with members of the public to disregard whatever Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq. or Mr. Koiki stated to have purportedly emanated from Chief Sunday Adeyemo.

“They lack the vires to so do! However, why Pelumi could say anything for the 12; and that will be after clearance from me which he has not taken in recent times; he has no right to say anything on behalf of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho Oosa since he is NOT his counsel, without infringing on Rules of Professional Conduct.

“No good counsel does that. Kolki on his part can say whatever he likes on behalf of his Ilana Oodua Group but NOT Chief Sunday Adeyemo! Each of them should be held personally liable for their utterances.

“For umpteenth time, I, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, is the only person authorised in writing by my Client, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, to act for him and/or make statements on his behalf.

“I sincerely hope my two brothers will be guided accordingly.”