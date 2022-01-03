How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has narrated how a 29-year-old man, Adeniyi Samuel, was paid a meagre sum of N10,000 by one Wasiu Eluyera to help kill his (Eluyera’s) pregnant wife.

Wasiu, 35 years, allegedly tried to get rid of the woman in order to keep the pregnancy away from his new wife.

Suspects

Meanwhile, police operatives have arrested the suspects following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo divisional headquarters, Ogun State, from some concerned members of the public on January 1, 2022.

The Spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police were informed that the two men had engaged each other in serious physical combat at Oponuwa area of Ogijo as residents feared they might get injured.

Policemen were said to have mobilised his men to the scene, where the two suspects were subsequently nabbed.

Oyeyemi stated that, “It was during interrogation to know the cause of the fight that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to kill his pregnant wife, one Bola Taiwo.

“He stated further that Eluyera Wasiu promised to give him N10,000 for the job, out of which he had already given him N5,000 to pay the balance on completion of the job.”

He further noted that preliminary investigation revealed that Wasiu had been married to Bola Taiwo before they got separated.

Wasiu later got married to another woman who, it was learnt, now lives with him.

But the husband reunited with Taiwo, who later got pregnant.

In order to avoid the announcement of his new wife, Wasiu had reportedly requested Taiwo to abort the pregnancy, but the woman refused.

Oyeyemi explained that after Wasiu made several attempts to make the woman terminate the pregnancy failed, he decided to eliminate the woman and the pregnancy.

The Police spokesperson quoted Wasiu to have written in a statement that, “In his confessional statement, he stated that he had twice bought food for Taiwo from one eatery and laced the food with poison, but the lady by providence did not eat the food.

“It was when all his personal efforts to kill her failed that he contracted Adeniyi Samuel to help him eliminate her.”

Wasiu was said to have confessed further that he personally took his accomplice to Taiwo’s house, giving him her photo for easy identification.

“But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the fight which led to their arrest,” the police spokesman further explained.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full-scale investigation of the case.