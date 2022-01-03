How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community

by saharareporters, new york Jan 03, 2022

A retired Commissioner of Police, Olayinka Balogun, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police of Area N Command, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos, Omoba Marcus, have been discovered to be working with a notorious land grabber to terrorise Ginti community in Ikorodu.

SaharaReporters gathered that Balogun auses thugs armed with weapons, drugs and charms to grab the lands of people in the community, while also carrying out robberies in the area.

Retired CP Olayinka Balogun

One of the notorious land grabbers was identified as Nofiu Abiodun Kasumu by residents of the community.

Residents added that Balogun, apart from aiding Kasumu, had used his status to manipulate the police to secure the release of Kasumu from custody whenever he got arrested for criminal acts.

“Nofiu Abiodun Kasumu is an alleged notorious land grabber. He is tagged a terrorist by residents of Ginti commuinity as he terrorises the neighbourhood with the use of thugs to rob, steal and most persistently grab lands and properties including that of the family of Ginti land, Banjoko Ogidi family.

“He is known to work with the current Assistant Commissioner of Police, Oketunji L. Shola. 

"Oketunji alongside retired CP Olayinka Balogun has been reportedly seen to play a godfather role to the notorious land grabber, Kasumu. They are all known to be part of a fraternity.

“They make use of a group of cultists to commit their atrocities in the whole community of Ikorodu including killings, robbing, forceful possession and destruction of resident’s properties.

“An Assistant Superintendent of Police of Area N Command, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, known as Omoba Marcus, was also involved in the alliance with Kasumu.”

According to another eyewitness, who spoke with SaharaReporters, Kasumu invaded a land belonging to Banjoko Ogidi family of with some police and thugs armed with dangerous weapons. Some gunshots were heard in the area.

“They terrorised the community, grabbed lands and some members of the police were seen operating alongside the thugs.”

Residents of the area while decrying the situation, called on the Lagos State Government and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to look into the matter and free them from the hoodlums backed by the retired and serving police officers.

