Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial

Some Ibadan chiefs have held a meeting at the residence of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Balogun.

Balogun is expected to become the new Olubadan following the death of the last paramount ruler in Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Sunday.



The chiefs, who met at the Ali Iwo home of High Chief Balogun on Monday afternoon, included the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Abdulateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe; the Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin; the Asipa Olubadan, High Chief Eddy Oyewole; the Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, among others.

Though details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed as of the time of this report, but Tribune gathered that the chiefs met over the next line of action following the demise of Oba Adetunji on Sunday, January 2.

The late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, was buried on Sunday, at the Popoyemoja Palace.

He died at the age of 93 at the early hours of Sunday morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He was survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.