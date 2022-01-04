Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, who was abducted in her pastor’s house in Ngyong community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday, has been released by her kidnappers.

Farmat was whisked away at the pastor’s residence where she was expected to spend the night before the wedding.

A source, who could not confirm the specific amount, informed newsmen that ransom was paid.

But spokesperson for the police in Plateau, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, did not confirm whether or not any ransom was paid.

He, however, confirmed that the victim had been released.