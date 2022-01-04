Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned

Farmat was whisked away at the pastor’s residence where she was expected to spend the night before the wedding.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

A bride-to-be, Farmat Paul, who was abducted in her pastor’s house in Ngyong community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday, has been released by her kidnappers.

Farmat was whisked away at the pastor’s residence where she was expected to spend the night before the wedding.

A source, who could not confirm the specific amount, informed newsmen that ransom was paid.

But spokesperson for the police in Plateau, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, did not confirm whether or not any ransom was paid.

He, however, confirmed that the victim had been released.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Shuns Tinubu, Osinbajo To Support Ex-President Jonathan’s 2023 Election Ambition To Pave Way For North To Reclaim Power In 2027
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Bayelsa During Attempted Ritual Killing Of 13-year-old Girl
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Leicester City Defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, Cleared By FIFA To Represent Super Falcons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Superintendent Defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's Order, Claims Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General Of Police Sanctioned Deployment To Magodo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Shuns Tinubu, Osinbajo To Support Ex-President Jonathan’s 2023 Election Ambition To Pave Way For North To Reclaim Power In 2027
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Bayelsa During Attempted Ritual Killing Of 13-year-old Girl
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News US Forces Shoot Down Two Bomb Drones Approaching Facility In Iraq After Iran Vowed Revenge Over General Soleimani's Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Southern Cameroonians Protest In Abuja Over Nigerian Government’s Failure To Bring Back 49 Asylum-Seeking Refugees
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Four Inmates Killed, Prison Official Injured In Foiled Attempted Jailbreak In Osun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Leicester City Defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, Cleared By FIFA To Represent Super Falcons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Superintendent Defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's Order, Claims Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General Of Police Sanctioned Deployment To Magodo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Government Extends Ban On Motorcycles In State Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Kwara NSCDC Creates Female Squad To Beef Up Security In Schools
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Police Storm Bandits Den In Zamfara, Rescue Two-month-old Baby, 96 Other Victims
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad