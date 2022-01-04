Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election

The timetable from the INEC headquarters in Abuja indicated that notice of election has already been pasted at the INEC office in Ado- Ekiti on January 3, 2022, showing that party primaries will start from January 4 and end on 29.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

The timetable from the INEC headquarters in Abuja indicated that notice of election has already been pasted at the INEC office in Ado- Ekiti on January 3, 2022, showing that party primaries will start from January 4 and end on 29.

The notice of election signed by INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the last day of withdrawal and replacement of candidates was February 25, 2022 while campaigns will begin on March 20 and will be rounded off on June 16, 2022.

The 14-item timetable will be concluded with the conduct of the election on June 18, 2022.

INEC, therefore, advised all 18 political parties participating in the exercise to follow the schedule judiciously.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Low Turn Out Mar Lagos Local Government Election
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Angola To Elect New President For First Time In 38 Years
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Sokoto Bye-Election: Accreditation, Voting Ongoing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Low Turn Out And Inducement Of Voters Mars Anambra Guber Election
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Dokpesi Calls For Cancellation As Delegates And Aspirants Kick Against Unity List
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Obasanjo Follows Good Intentions With Bad Actions By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Shuns Tinubu, Osinbajo To Support Ex-President Jonathan’s 2023 Election Ambition To Pave Way For North To Reclaim Power In 2027
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Bayelsa During Attempted Ritual Killing Of 13-year-old Girl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News US Forces Shoot Down Two Bomb Drones Approaching Facility In Iraq After Iran Vowed Revenge Over General Soleimani's Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Southern Cameroonians Protest In Abuja Over Nigerian Government’s Failure To Bring Back 49 Asylum-Seeking Refugees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Four Inmates Killed, Prison Official Injured In Foiled Attempted Jailbreak In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Leicester City Defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, Cleared By FIFA To Represent Super Falcons
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Superintendent Defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's Order, Claims Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General Of Police Sanctioned Deployment To Magodo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Government Extends Ban On Motorcycles In State Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kwara NSCDC Creates Female Squad To Beef Up Security In Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad