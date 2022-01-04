Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.

The timetable from the INEC headquarters in Abuja indicated that notice of election has already been pasted at the INEC office in Ado- Ekiti on January 3, 2022, showing that party primaries will start from January 4 and end on 29.

The notice of election signed by INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the last day of withdrawal and replacement of candidates was February 25, 2022 while campaigns will begin on March 20 and will be rounded off on June 16, 2022.

The 14-item timetable will be concluded with the conduct of the election on June 18, 2022.

INEC, therefore, advised all 18 political parties participating in the exercise to follow the schedule judiciously.