Kaduna Government Extends Ban On Motorcycles In State Indefinitely

The Kaduna State Government has extended indefinitely the ban it placed on the use of motorcycles for commercial or personal purposes in the state.

This announcement was made through a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the initial three-month ban imposed by the state government elapsed in December 2021.

The decision was part of measures to reduce the high rate of insecurity in the state.

Aruwan added that other containment measures were also fully in place.

“Restriction on the movement of tricycles from dusk till dawn (7pm to 6am) in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs,” he said.