Kwara NSCDC Creates Female Squad To Beef Up Security In Schools

According to the Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, the newly established squad is set up to checkmate the abduction of students from schools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kwara State has established a female squad to help reduce cases of abduction in schools across the state.

He said, “A female squad that will keep watch over our schools to checkmate students’ abduction will be unveiled this month. 

“We have trained some selected personnel on this and with the permission of the state governor, we will deploy them to schools this month.”

Speaking further, he revealed that the agency will work in conjunction with the Nigeria Customs Service to tackle smugglers in border towns across the state.

Ayinla also affirmed the preparedness of NSCDC to safely keep watch on correctional centres to forestall any breach of security in the facilities.

He said that the agency will intensify efforts on training of officers especially on how to handle weapon, intelligence and information gathering to further aid their performance.

SaharaReporters, New York

