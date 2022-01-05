Don't Jettison Good Governance For Politicking, Ooni Of Ife Charges Politicians

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2022

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged elected political office holders not to jettison good governance for 2023 politics as a means to make life better for Nigerians.

The monarch stated that although politics would form part of issues that would shape the year, citizens welfare should not be relegated to the background.

He said this in his New Year message signed by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare.

“While talking and playing politics in the new year ahead of next year’s general election, humanity must be put first and we must not sacrifice the future of our dear country especially that of the youths, women, children, poor and other vulnerable persons in the name of politics.

“There is more to be done to end insecurity, fight hunger, create job opportunities and other laudable government activities to make life better for all. This is the side that we must be looking, not just seeking for office,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi also called on Nigerian youth to get involved in politics and governance of the country in 2022.

While appealing to the youthful population not to be discouraged by the challenges of the country’s politics, he noted that their involvement would help sanitise the system.

“It all starts with this year for our youth in Ekiti and Osun states, their involvement means that we are deploying their strength and expertise for nation building. This is how developed countries developed, we too can achieve much more here,” Ooni Ogunwusi added.

