I Don't Believe In Direct Primaries, Buhari Says, Slams National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he doesn’t believe in direct primaries in choosing candidates of various political parties for elections.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, which was aired on Wednesday.

Buhari's refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill has generated reactions from Nigerians and other stakeholders.

The Senate had earlier threatened to override the President’s veto before it backtracked.

Speaking on his rejection of the bill, Buhari stated that there should be options in choosing candidates for election.

He said introducing only direct primaries was not democratic.

“You can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. There should be options. We must not insist it must be direct primaries,” he said.

The President promised to give assent to the bill if the National Assembly reworks and sends it again.