I'm Not Interested In Who Succeeds Me In 2023, President Buhari Says

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was not interested in who becomes the next president of the country in 2023 when he leaves office.

Buhari said this during an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night.

According to Buhari, the legacy and his record are important than who occupies Aso Rock Villa when his second term in office elapses in May 2023.

When asked of what comes to his mind when 2023, he said, "I'm not interested.

"It is not my problem. It is not my interest. I cannot say who succeeds me or talks about it. I may be eliminated if I mention it. I think it's better I keep quiet."

SaharaReporters had published how sources in Buhari's government revealed that the President wants to support his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan to come back to power on 2023.

This is as National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are interested in succeeding Buhari next year.