Northern Cattle Traders To Boycott South-East Markets In Response To IPOB's Ban On Beef

SaharaReporters had on January 3 reported that IPOB had banned the slaughtering and eating of cows from Fulani herders during occasions in the South-East region.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 05, 2022

The Amalgamation of Northern Traders in Cattle, Grains and Begetables has that its members would boycott South-Eastern markets in reaction to the ban placed on beef consumption by the Indigenous People Of Biafra in the region.

SaharaReporters had on January 3 reported that IPOB had banned the slaughtering and eating of cows from Fulani herders during occasions in the South-East region.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Reacting to the ban, the Northern traders said members were prepared to comply with the directive by discontinuing its sale of cattle, grains, onions and other foodstuffs in the region.

Chairman of Northern Traders, Muhammad Tahir, said members of the union were not perturbed by the IPOB ban. 

He said, "For us, we would always support the indivisibility of Nigeria; but if IPOB wants to secede, then so be it.

"Bilateral trade between us and them is all about wealth creation for the two regions; the cattle we take to them is food and not poison.

"Therefore, if someone rejects your benevolent supply of food to their region, then you stop; because you must not feed them.

"After all, it is a mere unsustainable propaganda, which we've been hearing over the years."

Tahir further asserted that IPOB lacked the capacity to sustain the ban as their people would soon revolt due to scarcity of beef and other foodstuffs which only the North can supply.

IPOB had earlier this week announced the ban on singing of Nigerian national anthem in schools and on eating beef during occasions in the region.

This is one of the seven action plans IPOB plans to implement in 2022.

Other plans include a demand for unconditional release of its members held by law enforcement agencies and mass demonstration in cities around the world.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Afenifere, PANDEF, MBF, Others Clamour For South-East President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Abuja Police Arrest 21 Illegal Miners Including Three Chinese Being Protected By Bandits
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Retired Military Personnel Protest In Abuja Over Unpaid Allowances, Slam Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports Fight Like True Soldiers In Cameroon – Buhari Tells Super Eagles To Bring ‘African Nations Cup’ Trophy
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Over Alleged Involvement In Planned Demolition Of Houses At Lagos Estate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Governor V IGP: Only Restructuring Can Save Nigeria By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Agency, AMCON To Publish Over 7,000 Names Owing N4.4trillion As Deadline Expires
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Suspect Impersonates Akwa Ibom Commissioner, Defrauds, Sleeps With 10 Female Job-seekers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Muslim/Muslim Ticket Unacceptable, Says CAN, NSCIA Differs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Don't Jettison Good Governance For Politicking, Ooni Of Ife Charges Politicians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Labour Congress’ Planned Protest Against Petrol Price Increment Should Be Followed By General Strike, Says Revolutionary Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Over Alleged Involvement In Planned Demolition Of Houses At Lagos Estate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Third Yoruba Monarch Dies In One Week
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Afenifere, PANDEF, MBF, Others Clamour For South-East President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Police Abuja Police Arrest 21 Illegal Miners Including Three Chinese Being Protected By Bandits
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adediran Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad