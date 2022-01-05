Suspect Impersonates Akwa Ibom Commissioner, Defrauds, Sleeps With 10 Female Job-seekers

Akpan was arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2022

A suspected fraudster, Mr Imaobong Akpan, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno.
Akpan was arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department.


According to Punch, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this while parading the suspect at the command headquarters, Ikot Akpan, on Tuesday, adding that the suspect was arrested based on a petition.
He listed exhibits recovered from him to include five SIM cards, two phones, seven dollars and five yuan.
MacDon noted that the suspect, aside from impersonating the commissioner on Facebook, defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, mostly women, by offering them fake jobs after having sex with them.
He said, “The suspect, who is a notorious fraudster and sex maniac, confessed to have fraudulently created the Facebook account.
“He used the said account to lure innocent and unsuspecting ladies to hotels, have carnal knowledge of them with a promise to assist them secure jobs while defrauding others of various sums of money running into millions.
“He succeeded in luring more than 10 ladies through the fraudulent Facebook account and had sexual intercourse with them at various hotels, while posing as the personal assistant to the honourable commissioner.”
The suspect, who spoke to journalists, confessed to the crime, saying he did not know what pushed him into the act.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Afenifere, PANDEF, MBF, Others Clamour For South-East President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports Fight Like True Soldiers In Cameroon – Buhari Tells Super Eagles To Bring ‘African Nations Cup’ Trophy
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Retired Military Personnel Protest In Abuja Over Unpaid Allowances, Slam Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Over Alleged Involvement In Planned Demolition Of Houses At Lagos Estate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Police Abuja Police Arrest 21 Illegal Miners Including Three Chinese Being Protected By Bandits
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Governor V IGP: Only Restructuring Can Save Nigeria By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Agency, AMCON To Publish Over 7,000 Names Owing N4.4trillion As Deadline Expires
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Muslim/Muslim Ticket Unacceptable, Says CAN, NSCIA Differs
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Don't Jettison Good Governance For Politicking, Ooni Of Ife Charges Politicians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Labour Congress’ Planned Protest Against Petrol Price Increment Should Be Followed By General Strike, Says Revolutionary Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Northern Cattle Traders To Boycott South-East Markets In Response To IPOB's Ban On Beef
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawmakers Demand Probe Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Over Alleged Involvement In Planned Demolition Of Houses At Lagos Estate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Third Yoruba Monarch Dies In One Week
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Afenifere, PANDEF, MBF, Others Clamour For South-East President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Police Abuja Police Arrest 21 Illegal Miners Including Three Chinese Being Protected By Bandits
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
News First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adediran Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad