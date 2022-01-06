Labour Union Warns Anti-graft Agency, ICPC, Not To Take Sides In Investigating Senior Civil Servants

The Congress of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission not to take sides in its investigation over alleged financial fraud against some senior civil servants.

Convener of the group, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, made this disclosure in a letter addressed to ICPC boss.

The anti-graft agency had invited some senior civil servants, who are executive members of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, over alleged financial fraud in the association.

The officials were invited based on the crisis that has been rocking the association.

But CSCSN while reacting, called on the ICPC to reengineer the process in order to ensure that the investigations were not compromised.

Convener of the group in the statement said, “The situation at hand is suspicious, it is as if someone, somewhere is giving the accused some kind of confidence, thereby turning the whole scenario to a game. We therefore call on your office to reengineer the process in order to ensure that the investigations are not compromised.

“The CSCSN is a body of concerned members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

“We are in support of all investigations against corruption in ASCSN. As a working class movement, our attention is drawn to horrible happenings and several allegations of corruption against the officials of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, which has resulted in a crisis situation.

“We are also aware that you have invited top officials of ASCSN for investigations concerning the corruption in the association. We are aware that so many anti graft agencies like the EFCC, ICPC, CCB, the police, etc. have risen up to the challenge to investigate the corruption in the workers’ union. We are also aware that many present and past union officials have been invited for questioning by your agency and other different anti graft agencies. We commend you and your agency and all other agencies that are currently investigating ASCSN.

“We are having a course for concern as the information reaching us, have confirmed that a lot of the union officials have refused to honour the invitation by your agency and that sufficient action is not taken to enforce compliance.

“Nigerian workers, present and past labour leaders are watching, we are following the unfolding events and we hope for a sincere and thorough uncompromised investigation. It is our view that if a thorough job is done, it will serve as a prelude to exposing the corruption in the trade union movement in Nigeria. We are awaiting the acknowledgement of our mail and prompt action.”