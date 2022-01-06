Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Deploys Amotekun, Others To Prisons In State Following Nigerian Army's Withdrawal

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2022

Following the withdrawal of the Nigerian Army from Correctional Centers across Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has deployed other security outfits alongside Amotekun to provide security for prisons. 

 

Akeredolu had earlier condemned the move by the Nigerian Army, lamenting that it would induce jailbreaks.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centres belonging to the Federal Government

 

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday, the state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said Amotekun alongside other security men from the state commands of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been deployed to secure the centres for protection of the facilities.

 

Adeleye said, “You will agree with me that the correctional centres are Federal Government’s physical assets and it is the responsibility of the mother security agencies to provide security for the facilities.

 

”As soon as that incident (soldiers withdrawal) happened the police and the NSCDC immediately deployed their men to all the correctional centres and because of our knowledge of the local intelligence, men of the Amotekun were directed by the governor to join the sister security agencies to ensure that there is no vacuum.

 

“Based on our knowledge of local security, local intelligence, members of the Amotekun Corps, as directed by the governor, were also detailed to go along with them and this is to ensure that there is no vacuum.

 

”So as we talk now, all the correctional centres are being manned by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun Corps.”

 

The Amotekun state commander urged the people of the state to give the security men useful information that could assist in combating the criminal activities in the state.

 

He said, “First we want to give kudos to the people of the state for their support in terms of quality and timely information upon which we respond and act upon all their distress calls.

 

“We are also telling them that security should not be left with the security agencies alone.

 

“They should expose the criminals among them, we will continue to treat all information received with utmost confidence such that source of the information would never be disclosed.”

