Sylvester Oromoni: Chief Coroner Fixes Date To Commence Inquest Into Cause Of Dowen College Pupil’s Death

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the bereaved family had insisted that the 12-year-old mentioned five senior students of the college in his last minute narrative on how he was allegedly tortured over his refusal to join a secret cult.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2022

The Coroner of Epe District of Lagos, Magistrate Mikail Olukayode Kadiri, has fixed January 15, 2022 for the commencement of inquest into the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

 

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the bereaved family had insisted that the 12-year-old mentioned five senior students of the college in his last minute narrative on how he was allegedly tortured over his refusal to join a secret cult.

The father, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, also said his son confided in him that he was handed a substance to drink.

 

In a letter dated January 4, 2022 and addressed to the law firm of Falana & Falana, the legal practitioners to the Oromoni family, the coroner said that the inquest will be conducted by 9:00am prompt and the hearing shall be in open court.

 

Magistrate Kadiri also reminded the lawyers to file and serve depositions of all witnesses they intend to call at the inquest.

 

They are also to forward to the coroner a list of persons whom in their opinion need to be summoned by the court.

 

The depositions may be filed at any of the magisterial districts in Lagos and served electronically on all parties concerned.

 

On December 6, 2021, the law firm of Falana & Falana had written to the Chief Coroner of Lagos, Justice Mojisola Dada, demanding an inquest.

 

In response to the demand, Justice Dada had assigned the inquest to Magistrate Kadiri, who had written to the law firm on December 7, 2021 and also gone ahead to fix a preliminary meeting for December 15, 2021.

 

Magistrate Kadiri will sit at the Magistrate Court No. 4, Chambers of the Coroner, Epe District, Combined High Court, and Magistrate Court of Lagos State, Epe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs NDLEA, NSCDC Renew Partnership On Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Deploys Amotekun, Others To Prisons In State Following Nigerian Army's Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Kano Film Board Declares Movie Director Wanted For Promoting ‘Immorality’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police RULAAC Knocks President Buhari For Rejecting Creation Of State Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Former Oyo Governor, Ladoja, Backs Senator Lekan Balogun As Olubadan-elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NASS Workers To Embark On Strike From January 10 Over Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Gives Incoherent Answers, Strays Away From Many Questions During Latest Television Interview As Concern Over Dementia Grows
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Corruption Labour Union Warns Anti-graft Agency, ICPC, Not To Take Sides In Investigating Senior Civil Servants
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
News Court Orders Ex-councillor To Pay Woman N4million For Assaulting, Forcing Her To Walk Naked In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigeria Ranked Eighth Among Countries With High Mass Killings
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Navy Seizes 261 Bags Of Cannabis Worth N100million From Foreign Smugglers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News NANS Warns Against Planned Reopening Of Dowen College, Says Influential People Making Moves To ReOpen School
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NASS Workers To Embark On Strike From January 10 Over Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Lists Conditions For Reopening Of Dowen College
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Policeman On Uniform Is Spotted Washing Musician, Davido’s Rolls Royce
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Former Oyo Governor, Ladoja, Backs Senator Lekan Balogun As Olubadan-elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs NDLEA, NSCDC Renew Partnership On Fight Against Drug Abuse, Trafficking
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Deploys Amotekun, Others To Prisons In State Following Nigerian Army's Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad