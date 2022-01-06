Sylvester Oromoni: Chief Coroner Fixes Date To Commence Inquest Into Cause Of Dowen College Pupil’s Death

The Coroner of Epe District of Lagos, Magistrate Mikail Olukayode Kadiri, has fixed January 15, 2022 for the commencement of inquest into the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the bereaved family had insisted that the 12-year-old mentioned five senior students of the college in his last minute narrative on how he was allegedly tortured over his refusal to join a secret cult.

The father, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, also said his son confided in him that he was handed a substance to drink.

In a letter dated January 4, 2022 and addressed to the law firm of Falana & Falana, the legal practitioners to the Oromoni family, the coroner said that the inquest will be conducted by 9:00am prompt and the hearing shall be in open court.

Magistrate Kadiri also reminded the lawyers to file and serve depositions of all witnesses they intend to call at the inquest.

They are also to forward to the coroner a list of persons whom in their opinion need to be summoned by the court.

The depositions may be filed at any of the magisterial districts in Lagos and served electronically on all parties concerned.

On December 6, 2021, the law firm of Falana & Falana had written to the Chief Coroner of Lagos, Justice Mojisola Dada, demanding an inquest.

In response to the demand, Justice Dada had assigned the inquest to Magistrate Kadiri, who had written to the law firm on December 7, 2021 and also gone ahead to fix a preliminary meeting for December 15, 2021.

Magistrate Kadiri will sit at the Magistrate Court No. 4, Chambers of the Coroner, Epe District, Combined High Court, and Magistrate Court of Lagos State, Epe.