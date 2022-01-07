How Troops Killed Suspected Drug Trafficker, Recovered Fake Military ID Cards In Kaduna

Illicit drugs worth N6.5million have been intercepted from suspected drug traffickers in Kaduna by troops of operation Safe Haven attached to Bauchi, Plateau and Kaduna.

Two fake military and Department of State Services identity cards, Motorola radio and N10,000 cash were also reportedly recovered from them.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by OPSH spokesperson, Ishaku Takwa, who noted that the troops recovered the illicit substances at a checkpoint along Akwanga-Gwantu Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna.

Ishaku explained that one of the suspects was shot dead while attempting to escape, adding that the family of the deceased had identified the corpse.

The statement reads, “Troops of OPSH busted another drug syndicate and recovered 315 blocks of substances suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about N6.5million.

“The substances and Pregabalin capsule were concealed in a car marked AAA 348 BT.

“The driver of the Toyota Avensis refused to stop for search at our checkpoint and on pursuit, troops shot at the vehicle.

“Other items recovered from the car include two fake military and Department of State Services ID cards bearing the deceased’s name, Motorola radio and N10,000 cash.”

However, the spokeperson in another development affirmed that a vehicle which was abandoned by a suspected trafficker, who fled upon sighting operatives of the OPSH at a checkpoint along Fadan Karshi road in Sanga LGA was recovered by the troops.

“The troops also recovered 1,610 Pregabalin capsules suspected to be illicit drugs without NAFDAC registration number from an abandoned Ford vehicle marked ABC 318 LU.

“Troops conducted search on the vehicle and discovered large quantity of Pregabalin capsules, 300mg, suspected to be illicit drugs.

"The recovered drugs have been handed to the Plateau command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control," he said.