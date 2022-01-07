Man Pays Hitman N110,000 In Niger State To Kill Father Over Inheritance

According to Abiodun, the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2022

A man, Abubakar Mohammed Buba, has been arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command for hiring an assassin to kill his 52-year-old father to enable him take over his assets.

 

The command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said Buba of Gidan Madara area of Chanchaga, Minna, was arrested on December 29.

Abubakar Mohammed Buba

Buba is being held for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide of his father, Alhaji Mohammed Buba.

 

Meanwhile, the hired assassin is at large.

 

The suspect was said to have been culpable in the death of his father, Alhaji Buba, who was stabbed to death in his residence at Korokpan, Paikoro Local Government Area on October13, 2021.

 

The 20-year-old suspect has since confessed to the crime.

 

 

He later led police operatives to Tagwai-Dam where the body of his father was dumped after being severed and packed in a sack.

 

He confessed further to have paid N110, 000 to the fugitive assassin Aliyu.

 

He initially paid a deposit of N50,000 and N60,000 after the completion of the killing.

 

He said he sold his dead father’s property to raise the balance.

 

Police said they are making efforts to arrest the fleeing hitman Aliyu Mohammed.

SaharaReporters, New York

