Tell DSS To Stop Flouting Court Orders, Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Ejiofor, Urges President Buhari

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead lawyer to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was interfering with the judiciary over the case of the IPOB leader.

Ejiofor said that the Department of State Services directly reports to Buhari and he was aware that its operatives flout court orders concerning issues on Kanu.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor

He urged the President and DSS to desist from further interference in the judicial process.

Ejiofor said this in a statement after his visit to Kanu in the custody of DSS in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement reads, "We visited our most revered client as routinely guaranteed by the court protocol at the DSS. Interestingly, a number of engaging developments were discussed including yesterday’s stereotyped response by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on issues relating to political solution in our client's case.

"We were not one bit perturbed by his response, knowing fully well that they have no case against our client.

"What we are earnestly asking for is nothing else but for the executive arm of government led by the President of the FRN to desist from further interfering in the judicial process. We can authoritatively confirm to the world that the executive arm of the government of the FRN ably led by the President is gravely and effectively interfering in our client’s judicial proceedings.

"To demonstrate good faith and impartiality, we beckon on the President of the FRN to first caution the DSS which answers solely to him, to obey all court orders as it relates to the management of this case.

"Our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not be detained in solitary confinement (which is an act of torture) in the custody of the same agency accusing him of committing sundry offences and expect fair hearing. Hence, there is no independence of the judiciary as far as this case is concerned, and the President of the FRN is fully aware of this.

"If it is the position of the President of the FRN to allow fair hearing, he should follow up and ensure its reality, most promptly.

"In view of the ongoing and incessant abduction and/or disappearance of numerous innocent citizens in the South-East, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, admonished all and sundry, particularly his followers/supporters, to be wary, vigilant and circumspect at all times, particularly as it relates to calls and contacts from unknown persons."