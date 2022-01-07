We’ll Soon Hold You Accountable, Lawyer Tells President Buhari Over Comments On Nnamdi Kanu

Ejimakor asserted that Buhari will someday be held responsible for his remarks to allow the judiciary to decide Kanu’s matter.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 07, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the separatist leader will defend himself in the court of law without interference of the executive arm of government. 

 

While speaking with Daily Post, Ejimakor asserted that Buhari will someday be held responsible for his remarks to allow the judiciary to decide Kanu’s matter.

The President on Wednesday during a Channels Television interview said that he would not interfere with judicial process on Kanu's matters, but also said there was a possibility of a political solution if he behaves himself. 

 

Recall that some Igbo elders led by former Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi, in November met and pleaded with Buhari to consider the release of the IPOB leader.

 

However, Ejimakor said Buhari’s latest remark had dampened the possibility of Kanu’s release.

 

He said, “Buhari’s remarks on releasing Nnamdi Kanu is two-faceted. Whereas he appeared to have dimmed the prospects of an executive decision to release Kanu, he also stated that he has left it to the judiciary to decide.

 

“Buhari is therefore saying that he will respect and implement any judicial decision on Kanu including an order for his release.

 

“This is not the first time he had said such a thing. He said it to Chief Mbazulike Amaechi when he made such a request two months ago.

 

“I hope a day will come, sooner than later, when Buhari will be held to his commitment and promise to respect any judicial decision on the Kanu matter, whether it is bail, mistrial or outright unconditional release.”

 

