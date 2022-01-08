Ex-Imo Speaker Reacts Angrily As Constituents Tell Him Not To Re-contest Over Poor Performance

A trending video has shown a lawmaker and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, spilling kolanuts in anger during a meeting with constituents.

In the video, the lawmaker was seen pushing down a table angrily after a member of his constituency slammed his performance in office.

Speaking in Igbo, the young man had stated that Collins shouldn’t re-contest over poor performance.

Infuriated by the comment after trying to silence the young man down, the lawmaker angrily pushed the table with refreshment moved towards the critic.

Chiji was elected in 2019 under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, he became Speaker of the state's Assembly after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party under the administration of former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

In 2020, he defected to the All Progressives Congress when Hope Uzodimma was pronounced winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court.

He continued as Speaker and was later impeached.