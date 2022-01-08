Ex-Imo Speaker Reacts Angrily As Constituents Tell Him Not To Re-contest Over Poor Performance

In the video, the lawmaker was seen pushing down a table angrily after a member of his constituency slammed his performance in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2022

A trending video has shown a lawmaker and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, spilling kolanuts in anger during a meeting with constituents.

In the video, the lawmaker was seen pushing down a table angrily after a member of his constituency slammed his performance in office.

Speaking in Igbo, the young man had stated that Collins shouldn’t re-contest over poor performance.

Infuriated by the comment after trying to silence the young man down, the lawmaker angrily pushed the table with refreshment moved towards the critic.

Chiji was elected in 2019 under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, he became Speaker of the state's Assembly after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party under the administration of former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

In 2020, he defected to the All Progressives Congress when Hope Uzodimma was pronounced winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election by the Supreme Court.

He continued as Speaker and was later impeached.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Padded 2022 Budget With N400billion --Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics CCTV Footage Shows How Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Others, Entered OAU Post-graduate Student’s Room Before Killing Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: All Progressives Congress Cabals Trick President Buhari To Install Stooges As Commissioners In INEC To Pave Way For Manipulation Of Party Primaries, 2023 General Elections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Ilaje/Ese Odo Bye Election: Court Fixes June 2 & 16 for Motion and Substantive Hearing Suit
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Security Agencies Probe Former National Intelligence Agency Boss Over Alleged Leaks To Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Frees High-profile Political Prisoners
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption How Corruption, Negligence Led To UNICROSS Students Inhabiting Abandoned NDDC Model Hostel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Governor Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Assembly Padded 2022 Budget With N400billion --Ex-PDP Governorship Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Kwara: Tanke Flyover As Another Symbol Of Banality By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics CCTV Footage Shows How Hotel Owner, Adedoyin, Others, Entered OAU Post-graduate Student’s Room Before Killing Him
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity New Year Celebration By Nigerian Christians Unjust To Muslims --MURIC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Students Kick As Seventh-Day Nursing School Slams N5,000 Compulsory COVID-19 Test On Attendees
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Not In Charge Of Nigeria As Commander-in-Chief --Ijaw Youth Council
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Valuables Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Razes Popular Market In Yobe
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Prison Officer Kills Self Over Inability To Pay House Rent, Electricity Bill
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 200 Residents Buried As Bandits Raze Zamfara Communities In Fresh Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad