Man Beats Wife To Death Over Argument In Nasarawa

A family source alleged that the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, killed his wife when a heated argument ensued between him and her.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 08, 2022

A man identified as Ovye Yakubu has been arrested by Nasarawa State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Esther Aya, to death over a quarrel in their residence at Sabonpegi-Shabu community in Lafia, the state capital.

The people of the community at the house where Ovye Yakubu beat his wife to death PM News

"A heated argument ensued between the couple when the suspect tried to stop a carpenter engaged by the wife to fix a net to their window.

"The suspect had beaten up the wife when she insisted that the carpenter should continue with the work.

“The deceased engaged the service of a carpenter to fix net in their windows to prevent mosquitoes, but the husband stopped the carpenter, which the wife resisted, eventually the husband started beating her in the process,” he alleged.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the carpenter, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the suspect chased him away when he was engaged by the deceased to fix the net.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson in the state, Ramhan Nansel, noted that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report of the incident.

Nansel explained that investigation was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, to unravel the mystery behind the incident, adding that the corpse of the woman had been deposited at the morgue for post-mortem examination.

