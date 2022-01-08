NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Loses Wife

A statement by the family on Saturday said Mrs Zainab died in the early hours of the day at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 08, 2022

Chairman/Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, has lost his first wife, Mrs Zainab Marwa.

The deceased is survived by four children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

During her lifetime, she championed the course of women and the girl child.

The statement added that a burial arrangement will be announced at a later date by the family.

