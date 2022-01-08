Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Selling Arms To Cult Gangs

A 38-year-old policeman, Haruna Yusuf, has been arrested for allegedly selling arms to suspected cult gangs in Kwara State.

He was arrested with six members of Aiye Confraternity, who were responsible for violent criminal attacks in Omu Aran and neighbouring communities.

The police sergeant, until his arrest, was serving at the Traffic Section of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station.

He confirmed to have stolen the arms from a former station officer at the police station.



Inspector-General of Police Response Team operatives were reportedly working to prevent an attack on the state by suspected cult members when one of the suspects was arrested.



His arrest led to the discovery of other members of his group and the eventual arrest of the serving policeman, who sold arms to them for the operation.