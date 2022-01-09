Group Condemns Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Nigerians By Military, Police

The Peoples Alternative Political Movement has condemned the arrest and detention of some innocent Nigerians by security operatives.

TPAM in a statement by Comrades Omotoye Olorode and Jaye Gaskia listed some Nigerians in detention at Alausa Police Station, Lagos State, Bonny Camp and NNS Pathfinder in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The statement read, “The Peoples Alternative Political Movement is worried to note that the Nigeria Police Force and the armed forces have continued to arrest and detain Nigerian people on flimsy grounds in spite of the fundamental right of citizens to personal liberty guaranteed by Section 35 of the Nigerian constitution and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.

“The TPAM has confirmed the illegal detention of the citizens listed below in police and military detention facilities: Kunle Ajayi and Banwo Oladokun. Arrested: January 8, 2022. Location: Alausa Police Station Allegation: No offence disclosed

“Petty officer Abubakar Jibrin

Arrested :- 29 Nov 2020.

Location:- NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, River State. Allegation: No offence disclosed

“Odunayo Obisanya, Obafemi Philip, Solomon Oguntuga. Arrested: 29, November, 2021. Location: Bonny Camp, Victoria Island Lagos Allegation: No offence disclosed.

“TPAM demands the immediate and unconditional release of the above mentioned citizens without any further delay.

"We call that sanctions be meted out to the police and military officers who ordered the arrest and detention of the detainees.”