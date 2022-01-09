People Behind 'Hellfire' Memes After My Life, Controversial Preacher, Mummy G.O, Says

Adebayo shot to prominence in recent times after videos of her teachings went viral where she had claimed that anyone playing football for a living, wearing makeup, operating as a comedian and even wearing denim pants (jean), were all automatically going to hell.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 09, 2022

Founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo nicknamed Mummy G.O, has alleged that those behind trending 'hellfire' memes on her preachings were after her life.

She also claimed that the Anti-Christ will be introduced to the world through world's football biggest tournament -- FIFA World Cup.

Her declarations had attracted reactions from far and wide with many labelling Adebayo as a fake prophet.

However, speaking on the development in an interview with BBC Pidgin, she said she had been receiving some strange calls and death threats.

She said, “I’ve been receiving some strange calls saying ‘Evangelist Funmilayo you are affecting us. Many of our members hear your message and they pull out of our church. If you don’t stop, we will kill you’.

“I thought it was just a threat until we started seeing gunmen chasing us while driving, coming to our church to threaten us and so on. At times, when I’m inside a banking hall, they take my picture and forward it to me, saying if they wanted to have me killed, they would have done so. They say they will disgrace me if I don’t stop. When they saw that I didn’t stop, they decided to make use of social media trends.

"They have been at it for about eight years now and just recently decided to make use of social media to disgrace her.

“I said many footballers will not make heaven because of the event that is about to come that will introduce the Anti-Christ into the world and it will come through the World Cup.

“I’m not the only person who said that. We have people from Ghana who also said the same. Even White men said it too. Just go on Google, search for the god of soccer, it will be shown to you. Why didn’t I say the same about other sports? They just want to arouse soccer lovers against me. The event that will introduce the Anti-Christ to the world will come through the World Cup.”

saharareporters, new york

