Three Policemen Die As Van Crashes In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2022

At least three policemen lost their lives when a van they were patrolling in crashed along Kubwa-Zuba Expressway, opposite Gwarinpa Estate in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident involving personnel of the Special Tactical Squad of the Nigeria Police occurred when one of the tyres of the speeding police van burst.

File Photo

According to a source, the police van veered off the road and entered a drainage where the three officers died instantly, leaving others with serious injuries.

“I was about crossing to the next lane when the police escort van on speed suddenly lost control and crashed into the drainage, leaving three policemen dead,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, some officials of the Kubwa Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and FCT Emergency Management Agency were seen at the scene evacuating the bodies to a morgue.

