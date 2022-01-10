Abductors Reject N7million Ransom, Hold On To Plateau Ex-governorship Aspirant, University Lecturer

The abductors of a former governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Kemi Nshe, have refused to release him more than one week after he was kidnapped.

The kidnappers were said to have also rejected the sum of N7million as ransom for the release of Nshe.

It was gathered that Nshe was abducted alongside a lecturer of the Plateau State University, Monday Hassan.

According to Punch, sources said to be negotiating with the abductors said, “It is now more than one week and the kidnappers are still holding him (Nshe). The kidnappers have also not released the lecturer friend abducted alongside him. Can you imagine that they have refused to collect the N7million offered to them to release the victims? The kidnappers said the amount was small and that they wanted more.

“The situation is something I cannot understand. But the negotiators are still pleading with them to have mercy on the two persons and free them, because you can imagine what the families have gone through to raise the said N7m under the present economic hardship in the country.”

Nshe was reportedly abducted by the gunmen last week Saturday at his residence in Shendam.

He was with his guest, Hassan, who is the branch Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Plateau State University chapter, when the gunmen stormed the house and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the state Police spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba said everything was being done by the command to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators.