Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Recovers N252billion, $386million From Fraudsters, Others In 2021

The agency also recovered digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared that it recovered the aggregate sum of N152,088,698,751.64 in 2021.

The antigraft agency also recovered $386,220,202.84, €156,246.76, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

Wilson Uwajaren, the agency's spokesperson, revealed further that the agency also recovered digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

Meanwhile, the Abuja headquarters operation dominated the recoveries with N67,249,744,994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75 as shown by the EFCC report.

Lagos command also followed having recovered the sum of N70,315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

The Kaduna zonal command emerged third in terms of Naira recoveries with a total sum of N3,339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan zonal command took the same position in terms of dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.

Uwujaren, while speaking on the overview of the performance, said the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (federal, state and local governments), corporate organisations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

He commended the personnel of the Commission for the performance while urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.

