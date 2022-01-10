BREAKING: Nigerian Police, Department Of State Services Take Over National Assembly As Workers Protest Unpaid Allowances

The placards carrying protesters shut down all the entrances into the building singing solidarity songs with inscription “Pay Us Our MOU.”

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 10, 2022

National Assembly workers on Monday in Abuja staged a protest at the lobby of the complex over the non-payment of their salaries and allowances by the management. 
The placards carrying protesters shut down all the entrances into the building singing solidarity songs with inscription “Pay Us Our MOU.” 

The workers under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had last week Thursday sent a letter to the Department of State Service and the Nigeria Police Force notifying them of their intention to commence an industrial strike and picket the federal parliament on Monday. 

They accused the management of the National Assembly of failure to honour a memorandum of understanding entered into by the two parties. 
Some of their demands include; Payment of 50 percent balance of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), Five months CONPECULIAR Allowances,  Immediate Release of Year 2022 Training Template and Evidence of Provision of Gratuity  for retiring staff, End of the Year Bonus and payment of Promotion Arrears to Deserving Workers. 
The protesters also vowed picket the National Assembly Service Commission on Tuesday. 
Meanwhile armed operatives of the DSS and police have taken over the security architecture of complex to avoid the breakdown of law and order. 
Some of the hooded operatives were seen in two hilux vehicles at the entrance of the building. 
As at time of filing this report, the National Assembly Service Commission has summoned an emergency meeting to address the workers' demands.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Another Top Nigerian Musician, Kujore Dies At 64
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Former Imo Speaker, Duruji, Businessman, Others In Separate Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ban On Beef Stands In South-East Because Herdsmen Have Sex With Cows – IPOB Replies Northern Coalition
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Recovers N252billion, $386million From Fraudsters, Others In 2021
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Hacker Breaks Into NIMC Server, Steals Over Three Million National Identity Numbers Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics South-West Losing N2.5billion Daily To Beef Consumption; Let’s Consider Chicken At Ceremonies – Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Enforce IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order In Enugu, Set Vehicles On Fire
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Another Top Nigerian Musician, Kujore Dies At 64
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Former Imo Speaker, Duruji, Businessman, Others In Separate Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Greece Donates One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Informs Buhari, Osinbajo About 2023 Presidential Ambition – Sources
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Passengers Stranded As Lagos Cargo Train Derails In Niger State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion My Prophecies For Nigeria 2022 By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad